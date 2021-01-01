From american standard
American Standard Gelcoat Premium 52 in. Right-Hand Walk-In Soaking Bathtub in Linen
Gelcoat premium series 30 in. x 52 in. outward opening door soaking walk-in bathtub fits in smaller spaces and uses less water-the included extender kit makes it easy to retrofit in a standard-size bath space fully equipped, the premium series offers all the latest in safety and comfort features with the most advanced therapeutic option and allows for a partial-transfer. Color: Linen.