Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish, One Size , Pink

What it is: A collection of gel-like, treatment-enriched nail colors for summer.What it does: Deborah Lippmann's Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish is inspired by the modern jetsetter's wanderlust and the pulsating energy found at exotic locations around the globe. Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish gives you the gloss and cushion of a gel manicure without nail damage. Bringing together the technology of Gel Lab Pro with nail color, this dual-patented formula is infused with 10 active ingredients to help deliver shine and longer wear to your mani.This Cool For The Summer collection features five psychedelic and vivid shades. A compelling combination of exciting and fearless colors, this refreshing collection pays homage to the beauty of foreign influences. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is not tested on animals. It's free of formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, DBP (dibutyl phthlate), camphor, and xylene. Suggested Usage:-Apply a thin layer of base coat over clean nails before putting on color. -Apply two thin coats of nail color, waiting two minutes for each coat to dry.-Finish with a thin layer of top coat. Precautions:-Caution: Avoid heat or flame. -Keep Away from eyes. -Keep out of reach of children. -Avoid contact with skin. -Use in a well ventilated area. -Do not inhale directly.Size:0.50 oz/ 15 mLIngredients: -Evening Primrose: an omega-6 fatty acid to help reduce moisture loss.-Biotin: B-vitamin that supports keratin production.-Keratin: A protein and the main building block of nails. -Nonychosine F: Delivers strength and resilience to fortify weak and brittle nails. -Green Tea extract: protects nails from damage -Platinum Powder: A finely milled precious metal that resists wear. -Epoxy Resin: A mesh-like coating that fuses with lacquer to bind layers together. -Aucoumea: A sap from a tree native to West Africa; deters ridges from forming. -Silk Fibers: Even out the nail plate for a smooth finish. -Plexi Glass: Acts as an alternative to real glass.