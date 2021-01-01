From dreamfoam bedding
Dreamfoam Bedding 3" Gel Infused Memory Foam Topper, Made in Arizona, Full XL
The 3” gel swirl memory foam topper is designed to enhance the comfort of your current mattress by providing ultimate pressure point relief and contouring. A unique gel swirl infusion draws heat out and away from the body to deliver a cooler night’s sleep. Slow response memory foam is designed to help decrease motion transfer between sleep partners Compressed and rolled into a 13" X 13" X 22" box and shipped by parcel directly to your door. Please allow up to 24 hours for any potential odors to dissipate and topper to fully expand. 3-year warranty, proudly made in Arizona, CertiPUR-US certified.