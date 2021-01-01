From sleep philosophy

Sleep Philosophy Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Luxurious All Season Enhanced Bed Support, Full(3" Thick), Removable Cooling Cover

$153.41 on sale
($199.99 save 23%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

The memory foam elastic material adjusts to your body's contours, make a world difference in the quality of sleep Cover features a unique fabrication that’s always “cool to the touch” Cover with zipper can be taken off for machine wash and easy care The anti-slip reverse side of the cover keeps the topper in place 2.5 lb. density temperature sensitive memory foam that adjusts to your body temperature to help alleviate pressure points and relax muscles

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com