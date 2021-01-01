Dial Gel Hand Sanitizer, 7.5 oz., (01585)

Destroy up to 99.9 percent of pathogenic germs in as little as 15 seconds with this pump bottle of Dial instant fragrance-free hand sanitizer. This 7.5-ounce bottle of Dial instant fragrance-free hand sanitizer has a dermatologist-tested formula that gently moisturizes skin while providing antibacterial protection..Compact 7.5 oz. pump bottle is ideal for small spaces and vehicles.Fragrance- and dye-free to cause less irritation, even to people with sensitive skin.Effective against bacteria, yeast, and molds including S. aureus, E. coli, MRSA, K. pneumoniae, S. epidermidis, B. cepacia, VRE, P. aeruginosa, S. marcescens, S. pyogenes, S. pneumoniae.Advanced gel sanitizer formulation is latex and non-latex compatible — tested on latex, vinyl, and nitrile gloves for use in healthcare environments.Kills 99.99% of pathogenic germs in as little as 15 seconds with a 62% concentration of ethanol, contains added moisturizers and skin conditioners to soften and smooth the hands.Use this instant gel sanitizer to protect your hands from common germs and bacteria wherever you go, even to places without soap and water.Each bottle comes with a convenient pump for easy dispensing wherever and whenever you need to clean your hands.Dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic formula that gently moisturizes skin while providing antibacterial protection.Discourage the spread of workplace germs by placing this pump bottle of Dial instant 7.5-ounce fragrance-free hand sanitizer in a high-traffic area.. Safety Data Sheet