Geil 1-Light Bath Sconce

Features:Damp location ratedStainless steel bodyProduct Type: Bath SconceDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Color: GoldShade Shape: Shade Material: GlassFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: Fixture Material: MetalFixture Material Details: Stainless steelFinish: Gold/SilverBathroom Zone: Number of Lights: 1Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included (Bulb Type: LED): EU Energy Efficiency Class: Number of Bulbs Included (Bulb Type: Halogen): 1Bulb Type Included (Bulb Type: LED): LEDIncandescent Equivalent Wattage: Bulb Type Included (Bulb Type: Halogen): HalogenEdison Bulb: Wattage (Bulb Type: LED): 4.5Brightness (Lumens) (Bulb Type: LED): 450Wattage (Bulb Type: Halogen): 40Bulb Shape: Brightness (Lumens) (Bulb Type: Halogen): Bulb Shape Code: G9Bulb Color: ClearColor Temperature (Kelvin) (Bulb Type: LED): 3000Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin) (Bulb Type: Halogen): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb) (Bulb Type: Halogen): 40Maximum Wattage (per bulb) (Bulb Type: LED): 5Bulb Base: G9/Bi-pinMounting Direction: DownLight Direction: DownPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Compatible Shade Part Number: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: Mirrored Back Plate: Full Back Plate: Back Plate Finish: SilverPower Source: HardwiredBattery Operated: NoBatteries Included: Number of Batteries Needed: Battery Type: Diffuser Included: YesDiffuser Material: Room Use: BathroomFire Resistant: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: IP Rating: Spefications:ETL Listed: NocETL Listed: NoUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NocUL Listed: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: CSA Listed for Canada: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesCSA Certified: Title 24 Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 5.1Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6.25Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 3.5Shade Width - Side to Side: 5Shade Depth - Front to Back: 5Extension: 6.25Overall Product Weight: 1.62Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 4.75Back Plate Width - Side to Side: 5.1Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required : YesWarranty: Bulb Type: Halogen