From hinkley & carter
Hinkley & Carter Clear Gehry Coffee Table In Clear Glass
Advertisement
Hinkley & Carter Gehry Coffee Table In Clear Glass. Featuring an understated, clear glass design, this simply stylish table lends a touch of cosmopolitan sophistication to your living room. This glass coffee table is a sleek and contemporary option for style in any room of your home. The transparent glass frame exudes a sophisticated presence that can be just as functional as eye-catching. Clear tempered glass.