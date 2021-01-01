From evga

EVGA GeForce 7200GS Video Card 128-P2-N428-LR

$204.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

512MB (128MB on Board) 64-Bit GDDR2 Core Clock 450 MHz 1 x DVI PCI Express x16

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com