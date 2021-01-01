Gear Dual Device Magnetic Mount and Heavy Duty Tripod Mount Two Phones at Once via Magnets and Metallic Plates to This Tripod for Live Stream or.

UNIVERSAL - This Universal magnetic mount produces an intensive force of attraction that will hold any smartphone, regardless of size. Including Android, Apple, Blackberry and Microsoft devices. Its truly universal. STRONG MAGNET - This universal smartphone magnetic mount holder is 10 times easier to use than any spring loaded mount holders due to its simple design, allowing you to mount/dismount with only 1 hand. HEAVY DUTY TRIPOD - Sturdy Legs expand to 2 different widths, and top of tripod rotates 360 degrees. Easily attach any Phone to this adjustable tripod. Fits any size of device. METALLIC PLATES - 2 Rectangular & 2 Round metal magnetic plates are included to attach 2 different devices onto the magnet mounts. The magnetic plate mount easily sticks to the back of devices, or inside of your case for easy mounting. Very easy to attach without a hassle and works with magnet mounts designed to hold devices with the metal plate. Th