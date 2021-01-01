Gea Slim Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (G S DIM 120V UL 25)

MarivÃ­ Calvo, creative director and co-founder of LZF, wanted a modest, yet steadfast suspension light â€“ the Gea Slim Suspension Light was the answer. Made from wood from sustainable forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and handcrafted in a converted winery, the Gea Slim Suspension Light becomes a true symbol of the LZF design philosophy. From its unique harvesting to the warm, radiant glow of the naturally translucent wood veneer, every iteration is sure to shine with a distinct personality and provide a touch of minimalist art wherever it is placed. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Drum. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Orange