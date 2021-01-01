GE Single Pole Dimmer Toggle Switch, Light Almond - 18053

Save energy and money with the GE-branded Single Pole Toggle Dimmer. Ideal for replacing a standard switch, this toggle dimmer provides smooth dimming performance through a single pole installation. Adjusting light levels with the dimmer's full range of light controls can significantly reduce your home's energy costs! The dimmer allows you to adjust the lighting in any room to fit any situation - turn the lights up when you have company or dim them for a movie. The light almond finish complements existing décor, no matter your style. Compatible with single toggle traditional style wallplates, this switch features a sturdy housing with removable tabs for multigang installations. This dimmer works with incandescent, dimmable LED and dimmable CFL bulbs. Use indoors only with one-switch, permanently installed lighting fixtures — wallplate not included. This product is UL listed and backed by a one-year no-hassle replacement policy. Update your current lighting with a GE-branded Single Pole Toggle Dimmer.