From ge lighting
GE Relax HD Soft White 40 Watt LED Frosted General Purpose A19 Light Bulbs, 4-Pack
Relax HD Soft White LED 40-Watt Replacement light bulbs provide enhanced color contrast and boldness versus standard LED bulbs. The high definition soft white light helps create a comfortable, cozy light that’s ideal for bedroom lighting, foyer lighting, family rooms and dining rooms. They’re dimmable and illuminate your home with soft white light. These are great for frequently used fixtures— Relax HD Soft White LED bulbs are rated to last 13 years and save 56 dollars on energy costs over the bulb's life versus a 40-Watt incandescent bulb. Unlike CFL bulbs, LED HD bulbs feature enhanced color, instant full brightness and are free of Mercury. Replace CFL and incandescent light bulbs with Relax HD Soft White LED general purpose light bulbs in indoor table lamps, sconces and open fixtures, including damp locations.