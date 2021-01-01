GE CYNC DIRECT CONNECT SMART SOFT WHITE A19 GENERAL PURPOSE LIGHT BULB 1PK

Easily connect these smart light bulbs directly to your Wi-Fi router, providing voice control for your C by GE smart bulbs through voice assistants (sold separately) and control away from home - no hub or bridge required.Get added home security and convenience by controlling your Wi-Fi light bulbs with the C by GE iOS/Android app. With these C by GE smart lights, never come home to a dark house or disrupt your comfort from bed.These dimmable LED light bulbs make warm, soft white light that feels just right. Set scenes for your smart bulbs in the C by GE app, such as dimmed light for movie time or bright lights when you get home.These smart lights fit medium base sockets for 60W incandescent A19 bulbs, helping make your house a smart home. These smart LED light bulbs use 84% less energy and last 15 times longer than a 60W incandescent bulbs.