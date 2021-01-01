GE Appliances 50 Pints per Day Console Dehumidifier for Rooms up to 144 Square Feet Sq. Ft.

Features:Pint Size - Removes 50 pints per day, ideal for WET RoomsBuilt-In Pump - 16-ft. hose eliminates the need to manually empty the water bucket for a continuous drainSmart Dry - Compares the set humidity level with the actual humidity in the room and automatically adjusts the fan speed accordinglyEmpty Bucket Alarm - If the bucket is full or missing, an alarm will sound for 10 seconds to let you know it's time to empty and replace the bucketClean Filter Alert - The unit works best with a clean filter, so we'll remind you when it's time to clean itAutomatic Defrost Control - If there is frost build up, the compressor will cycle off and the fan will continue to run until the frost disappearsDelay timer - Easily select the number of hours your want the dehumidifier to continue to operate before turning off. LED Digital Controls - Allows you to easily set and control your humidity levels. LED Digital Controls - Allows you to easily set and control your humidity levelsSpefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: