GE GDE21EK 30 Inch Wide 20.9 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Free Standing Bottom Mount Refrigerator with Turbo Cool Temperature Setting Slate Refrigeration

GE GDE21EK 30 Inch Wide 20.9 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Free Standing Bottom Mount Refrigerator with Turbo Cool Temperature Setting Features:Bright LED lighting clearly illuminates items inside the fresh-food compartmentFreezer compartment comes prepared to make ice automatically with a factory installed icemakerHighly accurate temperature controls with easy-to-read digital display are conveniently located towards the front of the fresh-food compartmentAdvanced water filtration system utilizes a replaceable MWF filter cartridge to reduce traces of pharmaceuticals and minerals from water and iceUse less energy and pay less on your electric bill with this Energy Star rated applianceProduct Technologies:Turbo Cool: Activating the Turbo Cool setting will drop the interior temperature of the fresh-food compartment to keep stored items fresh after frequent openings.Sliding Snack Drawer: Sliding snack drawer can travel across the full width of the fresh-food compartment which allows you to make more space wherever it's needed.Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDHeight: 69-7/8"Crisper Bins: YesDefrost Type: AutomaticDepth: 36-5/8"Freezer Capacity: 6 Cu. Ft.Reversible Door: YesProduct Weight: 210 lbsTotal Capacity: 20.9Sabbath Mode: NoWidth: 29-3/4"Refrigerator Capacity: 14.9 lbs Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Full Size Refrigerators Slate