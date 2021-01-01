Virtu USA GD-50060-WMSQ-CG-001-NM Caroline Avenue Bathroom Vanity, 60, Cashmere Gray

Bathroom Renovation - Featuring a contemporary shaker design, the Caroline Avenue offers simplicity while still providing an abundant amount of storage for your bathroom. Functional & Versatile - This bathroom vanity provides an abundance of storage with 4 functional doors and 6 functional drawers which are all installed on soft-closing hinges, creating an elegant bathroom experience. Easy Installation - Our factory assembled freestanding base cabinet is fully assembled for easy installation. Bathroom Vanity Set - This bathroom vanity set comes with faucet (s), sink (s) and countertop. Each component has been intricately designed to accommodate one another making it an easy option to Choose a bathroom vanity set for your renovation., Weight: 392.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Virtu USA