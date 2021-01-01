Hestan GCR30 30 Inch Wide Grill Cart with Door and Double Drawers from the Hestan Outdoor Series Citra Outdoor Cooking Accessories BBQ Grill Tools and

From hestan
Hestan GCR30 30 Inch Wide Grill Cart with Door and Double Drawers from the Hestan Outdoor Series
Hestan GCR30 30 Inch Wide Grill Cart with Door and Double Drawers from the Hestan Outdoor Series The Hestan tower cart’s grill-ready design combines easy installation with heavy-duty resilience and convenient storage. Combine with the Hestan 30" built-in grill (sold separately) to perfect your outdoor patio.Features:Fold-down side shelves provide stainless steel work surface for food prepCommercial-grade handles and Marquise Accented panels complement the superior-grade construction of Hestan built-in grillsSoft-close doors with alignment adjustability close securely every timeFull-extension drawers offer easy access to large grill toolsCommercial-grade casters provide smooth cart movement and easy 360° maneuverabilitySpecifications:Height: 53-5/8"Width: 36-13/16"Depth: 27-13/16"Number of Doors: 1Number of Drawers: 2 BBQ Grill Carts Citra