Lucida GC-310 GlueCore 7-5/16" Wide Embossed Vinyl Flooring - Sold by Carton (39 SF/Carton) Lava Flooring Luxury Vinyl Luxury Vinyl Plank

Lucida GC-310 GlueCore 7-5/16" Wide Embossed Vinyl Flooring - Sold by Carton (39 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403) Features: Constructed from luxury vinyl Designed with the visual appearance of wood Enhanced ceramic bead coating resists scratches and stains Waterproof planks glue down for easy installation Covered under Lucida's 10 year limited commercial warranty Installation: Plank can be installed on grade (ground level) The industry's strongest and most innovative glue-down floor Can be installed over concrete, tile, vinyl or wood Approved for commercial use Luxury Vinyl Plank Lava