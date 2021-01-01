From graff
Graff GC1.131A-LM39S Qubic Tre Thermostatic Shower System with Metal Lever Handles Rainshower Head Hand Shower Diverter and Bodysprays Polished
Advertisement
Graff GC1.131A-LM39S Qubic Tre Thermostatic Shower System with Metal Lever Handles, Rainshower Head, Hand Shower, Diverter and Bodysprays Qubic Tre Thermostatic Shower System with Metal Lever Handles, Rainshower Head, Hand Shower, Diverter and BodyspraysCreating innovative faucet and shower designs for modern bath environments while collaborating with world-class architects and designers means that GRAFF’s products are used in some of the most luxurious hotels and homes around the world. Contemporary or Traditional, perfectly appointed; GRAFF’s faucets and shower collections elevate the bathing experience to one of pure elegance and joy.Graff GC1.131A-LM39S Features:Solid brass constructionLimited lifetime warrantyEuropean craftsmanshipQuadruple metal lever handlesHandshower and diverter included Thermostatic Polished Chrome