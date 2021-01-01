From poe texas
PoE Texas GBT-12V60W IEEE 802.3bt POE++ to 12 Volt Splitter with 55 Watt Output and Gigabit Data
Advertisement
Outputs 12Vdc 4.50A and supports 10/100/1000 Gigabit data rates Takes PoE ++ or uPoE power and data from PoE injector or switch including Cisco switches and delivers divided 12v power and Gigabit data to non-PoE devices Powers 12v 55w watt non-PoE Powered Devices (PDâ??s) like tablet computers high power communication station wireless APs network cameras and other non-PoE terminals Indoor use Input voltage range of 40-57Vdc Effective distance is 100 meters over Cat5e/Cat6 cables. (At 55 watt power consumption we recommend a Cat6 or Cat5 cable rated for 100 watt power transfer) Requires IEEE 802.3bt High-impact metal shell.