GBHD USB Light Suitable for Computer Dimming and Eye Protection LED Desk Lamp PC Monitor Screen Bar Hanging Lamp LED Reading Lamp USB Power Supply.

The self-developed lighting equipment needed for screen work is not harmed by blue light, has a visual stroboscopic effect, and can protect the eyes. The lines are simple and smooth, made of lightweight aluminum alloy material, beautiful, texture, and do not occupy desktop space. Stay up late to work overtime, enjoy clear lighting and more efficient work. Play through the connected online chat/mobile, enjoy more without fumbling for the dark, and without hurting your eyes. When the lights and power are off, it will never affect the roommate's sleep