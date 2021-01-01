This ACACIA gazebo replacement canopy cover is designed specifically to fit all ACACIA gazebo's with the item # beginning with AG12. It will also fit all ACACIA gazebos that have 2 canopies with an outside dimension of 12ft x 12ft. this ACACIA gazebo replacement canopy cover is an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) item. Made at the same factory in the USA and using the same US milled Sun-Dura fabrics. This replacement canopy cover item includes both the smaller center canopy and the larger outer edge canopy. Our factory precision laser cuts each of the canopy tops for the best fit. With 11 colors available, we are sure that there is a color to match your needs. Our Sun-Dura replacement canopies are UV protected, and designed to resist fading and staining. The Sun-Dura canopies feature accented black trim and black stitch work threading. With a simple design, the canopy can be easily removed during winter months, extremely windy conditions, or for cleaning. ACACIA Acacia Yellow Gazebo Replacement Canopy Top | AGRC12-SD YELLOW