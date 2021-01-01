From hampton bay
Hampton Bay Gazebo 52 in. LED Indoor/Outdoor Weathered Bronze Ceiling Fan with Light Kit
The Hampton Bay Gazebo 52 in. LED Indoor/Outdoor Weathered Bronze Ceiling Fan combines 5 teak-finish ABS fan blades, a 2-light dome kit with frosted glass and a weathered bronze finish for an attractive style that fits a variety of home decor. The Gazebo has a multi-capacitor 3 speed reversible control makes it easy to custom-adjust to your preferred cooling level. Uses two 9.5-Watt LED medium base bulbs, 60-Watt equivalent (included).