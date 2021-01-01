Safavieh Gayle Geometric Area Rug, One Size , Multiple Colors

Advertisement
Rustic-chic DÅ¾cor takes a flashy step forward in the fashion-now colors and native styling of Amsterdam area rugs by Safavieh. Expressive tribal patterns are etched in vivid detail against a rich earth tone pile for a fresh new look in exotic design floor coverings. Power loomed from soft yet durable synthetic yarns for vivid colors and a luxurious feel underfoot year after year. Shape: RectangleMeasurements: 27 Width/Inches, 96 Length/InchesBase Material: 100% PolypropyleneCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported