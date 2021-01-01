Gladiator GAWA30SF 30" Wide Heavy-Duty Steel GearTrack Shelf - 50 lb. Capacity White Garage Organizers Accessories and Parts Track System Components

From gladiator
Gladiator GAWA30SF 30" Wide Heavy-Duty Steel GearTrack Shelf - 50 lb. Capacity
Gladiator GAWA30SF 30" Wide Heavy-Duty Steel GearTrack Shelf - 50 lb. Capacity This Gladiator® 30" Shelf keeps a variety of items off the floor but within reach. This heavy-duty steel shelf can hold up to 50 lbs. and is easily relocated onto different Gladiator® Wall Systems. Friction lock tabs keep this shelf secured to the wall.Features:Easily positionable and supports up to 50 lbs.Friction lock tabs keep shelf secured to GearTrack or GearWallCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Height: 2-1/2"Width: 30"Projection: 12" Shelves White