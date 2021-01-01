Gavrilin 1 - Light LED Dimmable Modern Silver Leaf Flush Mount

Features:Dimmable fixture: In order to dim this light fixture, you will need a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switchProduct Type: Flush MountDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: ClearShade Shape: Fabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Handcrafted IronMetal Type: IronWood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: 12Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): 840Integrated LED Color Temperature: 2700Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: Rescaled Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Rescaled Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type Included: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Replaceable Bulb Included: Rescaled EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 12Bulb Base: Voltage: 120Finish: Modern Silver LeafPower Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Built-in USB Port: NoCountry of Origin: PhilippinesLight Direction: AmbientStyle: Modern & ContemporaryGlass Component: YesGlass Type: TransparentBack Plate Included: YesCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamLicensed Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:GREENGUARD Certified: ADA Compliant: YesUL Listed: YesDark Sky Compliant: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: cUL Listed: MET Listed: CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cETL Listed: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 7" W x 4" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 27.5" H x 7" W x 4" D): 27.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 7" W x 4" D): 6.61Overall Product Weight (Size: 27.5" H x 7