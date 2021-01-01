Gavin Lensi Accent Mirror

The simple arched frame on this accent mirror brings a clean-lined look and feel to your bedroom or in the entryway. Its frame is made from engineered wood in a light finish, and it has a subtle geometric pattern along the side for a textured look. Its curved silhouette that measures 36" high by 24" wide, and can easily be mounted vertically to any wall space. Plus, we love that this mirror is the perfect way to open up a room and let the light bounce around. Finish: Silver