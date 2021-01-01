Gault Geotextile Fabric Pot Planter

This pot planter allows you to quickly and easily add aquatic plants to ponds, waterfalls, and other water features. Made from a fine, porous material, the planters allow water in while preventing soil from entering the pond, helping to keep your pond clean and clear. The flexibility of the material prevents them from breaking or cracking and makes it simple to place the plants in tight spaces where typical plastic pots may not fit. The black color of the planters allows them to easily blend in with their surroundings. Size: 6" H x 6" W x 6" D