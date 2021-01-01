Gaul Cotton Swab Bathroom Storage Container

Keep cosmetics and other daily essentials organized on your bathroom vanity or a dresser top with the Bathroom Vanity Storage Organizer Canister. Use these jars for everything from cotton balls and cotton swabs to cosmetic wedges, makeup swabs, bath salts, bath bombs, small soaps and more. The classic styling and decorative lids. We provide smart storage solutions for home areas including, cabinets, laundry, office and other living spaces. Blending style with functionality, our products help you maximize unused spaces throughout the home.