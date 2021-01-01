From archie & oscar
Gatsby Barn Style Dog House
Advertisement
Give your furry friend a home of their own so they can enjoy your outdoor space with this dog house. Borrowing its design from a barn, this weather-resistant piece is crafted from solid fir wood and manufactured wood in gray and white hues with black composite shingles covering the roof. Tongue-and-groove construction helps this house resist drafts, while removable flooring makes the cleaning process a breeze. Assembly is required. Size: 40.5" H x 27.5" W x 35.75" D