Gator Wall/Ceiling Light by Bruck Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (614-110295usa)

The Gator Wall/Ceiling Light by Bruck Lighting is a testament that simple does not mean boring. The round, cylindrical-shaped diffuser is made from opal polyurethane, and located in the middle of it is a decorative mirror or matte white plate. Mounting to either the wall or the ceiling, this decorative light fixture uses LED light sources to provide diffused, ambient light that is perfect for illuminating hallways, bathrooms, dining rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and living room spaces. Bruck Lighting, one of the LEDRA Brands, has been operating in the U.S. since 1993 and is based in California. The brand offers LED lighting in contemporary styles that showcase decorative glass and fashionable metals. As the first U.S. lighting manufacturer to integrate LED into decorative and accent pieces, Bruck Lighting infuses quality designs with technological innovation and elegance. Color: White. Finish: Matte White