From gator cases
gator frameworks deluxe adjustable tripod lcd/led tv monitor stand with lift piston; fits screens up to 48' (gfw-av-lcd-2)
Advertisement
Deluxe tripod stand to hold screens up to 48' horizontal screen display LiftEEZ Self-Rising Center Tube Piston Helps Lift LED/LCD For You Heavy Duty Steel Construction with Min / Max Height: 50/73 Inches (1270/2032mm) 40 Lb. Weight Capacity (18 kg) Holds LCD or LED Screens up to 48' VESA mount is compatible with both 100x100 and 200x200 hole patterns