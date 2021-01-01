Gather Leather Chair and a Half

Clean-lined and current, our Gather petite chair and a half is covered in buttery Italian-made leather. Similar to that used in high-end handbags and apparel, the leather is tanned, buffed and ironed to create a silky surface that's supple, rich and luxurious to the touch. Striking the perfect balance between comfort and modern style, the roomy chair is scaled for smaller living spaces and features a thin deck that puts all the focus on its boxy, extra-plush seat cushion that sits comfy but not too deep. Frame is benchmade with FSC r-certified engineered hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping Top-grain, aniline-dyed Italian leather Seat cushion is innerspring wrapped in polyfoam with fiber encased in downproof ticking Back cushion is full-blown fiber encased in downproof ticking Top-stitch detail