Gather Deep Left Arm Sofa

Everyone's invited to Gather. Striking the perfect balance between comfort and modern style, our Gather sectional components are clean-lined and current. The left-arm sofa breaks new ground with a thin deck that puts all the focus on its boxy, extra-plush seat cushions. Trim top-stitching and a seamless armrest keep the look neat, not fussy. An exclusive Crate and Barrel design, the Gather left arm sofa is made with engineered wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council FSC r, the environmental gold standard for responsibly managed forests. Frame is benchmade with FSC r-certified engineered hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping Seat cushions are innerspring wrapped in polyfoam with fiber encased in downproof ticking Back cushions are full-blown fiber encased in downproof ticking Includes 1 knife-edge throw pillow Top-stitch detail