Gatha Cream Rug

A solid choice to keep your room feeling clean and simple, with a beautiful pop of color and a little added sparkle. Each rug is Handmade in India.Features:Collection: GathaConstruction: HandmadeWool and viscose for added textureOrigin: IndiaCotton canvas backing for extra stabilityHand serged and hand finishedMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Wool and viscoseConstruction: HandmadeRug Shape: Primary Color: CreamPattern: Solid ColorStyle: Modern & ContemporaryLocation: Indoor Use OnlyCountry of Origin: IndiaProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry clothDimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.33Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 15Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 13Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 33Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 69Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 93Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 27Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 93Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 96Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 Year