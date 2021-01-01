Gaston Beauty and Beast Cartoon Wall Decal

Highest quality vinyl for that painted on look. Easy to apply and comes with simple application instructions. Some decals come in separate pieces/ parts, multiple colored decals may have alignment markers for easy application. Decals can be applied to any clean, smooth, and flat surface. Put them on your walls, doors, windows - anywhere you want! All design with vinyl decals are computer die-cut, so there are no backgrounds included. Decals are easily removed however they are not repositionable or reusable. Decals peel off of walls easily, typically without damaging the paint. However, different paint finishes or walls condition could require touch-ups after decal is removed. Size: 10" H x 8" W, Customize: Yes