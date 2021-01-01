From george oliver
Gascon Gray/Blue/Pink Rug
Gascon rugs feature varying cool and warm hues for a vintage-meets-classic motif with casual Persian and transitional designs brim with bohemian flair, perfect for any globally-inspired motif. This collection is 100% Heatset Frieze Polypropylene which makes this Turkish collection invitingly smooth, with a beautiful texture for a high-end touch that’s hard to resist. Despite the delicacy of their smooth feel, Gascon rugs are durable, shed-free, and overall easy to maintain. Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'