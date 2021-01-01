Gas Spring Desk Monitor Arm Adjustable Monitor Mount Stand for 10-27 inches LCD Screen, with Clamp or Grommet Desktop Support M01

Best Quality Guranteed. 1. FULLY ADJUSTABLE-Height adjustment through the spring arms, swivel/articulate each arm connection, tilt and rotate at the monitor holder. The gas spring hovering system makes it incredibly easy to change monitor height with the touch of a finger. 2. SPACIOUS CABLE MANAGEMENT CHANNELS-Allow wires to move freely while you adjust your screen position. 3. BOARD COMPATIBILITY-Ideal for most Samsung, Acer, Viewsonic, LG, Dell, HP, Asus, AOC flat panel LCD and LED displays from 10' to 24'(13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23 and 24 inch monitors). Search the brand name and model number of your screens in our Customer Questions & Answers area to check compatibility. 4. HASSLE FREE-C-clamp and grommet mount bases are included for easy and quick installation. 5. Adjustable tension: Righty-loosy, Lefty-tighty Allows calibrating to the weight of your screen