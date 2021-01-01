Gas Lift Cylinder, Office Chair Gas Lift Cylinder Replacement, Pneumatic Shock Heavy Duty (450 lbs) Office Chair Parts & Universal Size, 5".

STANDARD CYLINDER DIAMETER: Outer cylinder: 2 inches, Inner cylinder: 1.1 inches. Please confirm the measurement before ordering. DESIGNED TO BE HEAVY DUTY: Holds up to 450 lbs on most office, executive and computer chairs. 5 STROKE FOR ADJUSTING CHAIR HEIGHT: Minimum length: 10.5 inches; maximum length when fully extended: 15.5 inches; adjustable range: 5 inches SMOOTH & NOISELESS MOVEMENT: Full 360 degree rotation, smooth and noiseless movements to all directions EASY INSTALLATION & MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE: Can be installed easily with no additional screws required. If you are not satisfied with our chair gas cylinder, just return it within 30 days for a full refund.