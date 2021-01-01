From electrolux
Electrolux 36" Gas Countertop Cooktop ECCG3668AS
36" Gas Cooktop with 5 Sealed Burners, Continuous Cast Iron Grates, Power Burner, ADA Compliant, and CSA Listed. From simmer to power burner, this cooktop can handle all your cooking needs. Heavy duty cast iron grates make moving your pots and pans a breeze. 20,000 BTU Center Burner will provide fast and powerful heating. ADA Compliant. CSA Listed. Exterior Width: 36". Color: Stainless Steel. Style: Freestanding. Cooktop: Sealed Burner. Height: 5 1/8". Width: 36". Depth: 20 31/32". Maximum Cutout Height: 8". Maximum Cutout Width: 34 1/4". Minimum Cutout Height: 8". Minimum Cutout Width: 33 7/8".