Chapman & Myers Garrett Pendant Light - Color: Silver - Size: Small

Simplicity and power united with style. The Garrett Pendant by Chapman & Myers will make a stark impression hanging from your ceiling, with its brilliant mixture of the elegance of Glass with the quiet strength of Metal. The transparent Glass shade is crafted into a cylindrical shape, providing an austere yet inviting vibe. The Metal frame at the top of the shade provides a glossy accent, as do the stem and canopy from which the pendant suspends. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel