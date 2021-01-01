Chapman & Myers Garrett Flushmount Light - Color: Clear - Size: Small

The best Flushmount around for fans of an understated yet luxurious style. The Garrett Flushmount by Chapman & Myers will fill your chosen room with not only powerful lighting, but also a simultaneously rugged and graceful look. Contrast is an essential part of this fixture's beauty, with a transparent Glass shade providing a counterpoint to the luster provided by the piece's Metal frame at the top. Featuring dimming capabilities and a damp rating, this piece offers versatility in its placement and the amount of light it emits. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Burnished Brass