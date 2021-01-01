From coast to coast imports
Coast to Coast Imports Garrett Burnished Cream Summerville 1Drawer End Table
With the same great Garrett Burnished Cream finish, clean linear form, lower shelf, and drop ring hardware, this end table is the ideal choice to team up with the matching lift top cocktail. A single drawer stores your notepad and pens, and there is plenty of room on top for a reading lamp and a picture or two. Perfect in pairs, with one on either side of your sofa, but equally at home when used alone in your kitchen or bath.