Garrano 7 Drawer Combo Dresser with Mirror
Pairing classic clean lines and soft curves, this lovely seven-drawer dresser feels right at home in a relaxed and breezy bedroom. The two cabinet doors feature arched, louvered detailing, bringing airy appeal to your master suite, while the adjustable shelf behind them lets you customize your storage space. Crafted from manufactured wood and featuring seven drawers, this non-toxic piece is supported by bun feet that complement its round wooden hardware. Color: Eggshell White