Garran Executive Chair
This Caressoft high back executive chair brings comfort and stability to any office environment. It features beautiful and durable Caressoft upholstery and high-back styling with exemplary lumbar support. Adjustable height arms. In addition, the chair has pneumatic gas lift seat height adjustment, an adjustable tilt tension control, a spring tilt mechanism, and locks in the upright position. Its large star nylon base provides stability while affording plenty of mobility thanks to its five hooded double wheel casters.