816 Garnet DMC Cotton Embroidery Floss

Colorfully embroider and stitch some fun into your crafty endeavors using Garnet DMC Cotton Embroidery Floss! This cotton floss holds a slight sheen that will give your creations a little extra pizzazz than other ordinary, dull floss types. With six strands per skein, this floss can easily be adjusted for you to get the perfect thickness every time. Use this superior floss for all of your embroidery projects! Details: Length: 8 11/16 Yards Content: 100% Cotton Care: Machine Wash, Hot; Bleach When Needed; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron, Medium; Dry Clean, Any Solvent Except Trichloroethylene