Invigorate your space with the striking modern look of the Home Essence Garner 6 Piece Jacquard Duvet Cover Set. The jacquard woven duvet cover flaunts a sequin design that adds a stunning contemporary accent to the top of the bed, while a solid reverse provides a rich touch of color. Button closures allow you to place a comforter insert within the duvet cover and the internal corner ties prevent it from shifting. Matching shams echo the look of the duvet cover, spreading the dazzling allure to the head of the bed. Three decorative pillows with embroidered details complete the bedding set by providing the perfect finishing touches. Machine washable, this jacquard duvet cover brings a bit of glitz and glam to update your bedroom decor.