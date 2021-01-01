Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch with AMOLED Display and Included 3 Straps Bundle Granite BlueSilver BlueLimeKhaki

IN THE BOX: 1x Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch with AMOLED Display, 3x Silicone Straps Beautiful, bright AMOLED display and up to five-day battery life in smartwatch mode; up to six hours in GPS and music mode The broadest range of all-day health monitoring features keeps track of your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart rate and more Keep an eye on your health 24/7 with the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features Silicone Straps: Change the straps to suit your mood.