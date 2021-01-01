The Garmin Sport PRO Expandable Remote Dog Trainer is easy to operate with 1 hand, so you can keep your eyes on your dog at all times, even while switching between stimulation levels and dogs. The quick turn dial at the top of the handheld provides positive clicks when changing between 10 stimulation levels, tones and other auxiliary functions, allowing intuitive operation. The multi-dog toggle switch and color-coded buttons comfortably line up in your hand for fingertip control. A fixed transmitter antenna eliminates the threat of a lost or broken antenna while delivering up to 3/4-mile range. Features: Compact, lightweight, ergonomically designed Simple, intuitive, no look 1-handed operation Quick turn dial with positive clicks when changing between 10 stimulation levels and when controlling auxiliary functions Settable BarkLimiter levels 4 training buttons for continuous and momentary stimulation Vibration and tone Includes: 1-Sport PRO handheld 1-Dog device 1-3/4inch black collar strap 1-AC adapter 1-Split Adapter cable 1-Charging clip 1-contact point sets with wrench 1-manual Intended For: Dogs Color: Black and Green Materials: Plastic Electronic SIZE Dimensions: Handheld: 2.1 in x 5.4 in x 1.4 in; Device: 3.1 in x 1.7 in x 1.5 in Garmin Sport PRO, Expandable Remote Dog Trainer in Black | PetSmart