Garmin PRO Control Remote Launch System | PetSmart

You only have so much time for field training with your dogs. That's why serious trainers and hunt testers look to the Garmin PRO Control 2 Remote Launch System to help get the most out of every session - and every dog. Combining proven Tri-Tronics technology with an advanced new remote receiver design, PRO Control 2 wireless system offers easy 1-hand control of multiple remote devices and sound outputs. So, you can focus more on your dogs and less on operating your electronics. Features: Range: More than 1/2 mile radio range; sounds can be heard greater than 400 yards Battery: rechargeable lithium-ion (included) Battery life: handheld 80 hours per charge, receiver more than 200 launches Operates multiple receivers: up to 18 Includes: 1-PRO Control 2 handheld 1-PRO Control 2 remote receiver 1-AC adapter 1-USB cables 1-Lanyard 1-Manual Intended For: Dogs Color: Black and Yellow Dimensions: Handheld: 2.1 in x 5.4 in x 1.1 in; Dog Device: 4.3 in x 3.0 in x 2.2 in Materials: Plastic